Pets of the week

Shadow is a 4-year-old neutered cat. He has a very sweet and gentle personality. To meet Shadow and other adoptable animals, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502. All cats have a pick-your-price adoption fee with a minimum of $10.
Fennick is a neutered 3-year-old Belgian Malinois mix. He is a foster-to-adopt dog. To meet Fennick and other adoptable dogs, contact Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 to make an adoption appointment.
Lottie is a spayed 2-year-old domestic medium hair. She is long and thin and loves attention. To meet Lottie and other adoptable cats, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 to make an adoption appointment.