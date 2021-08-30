Verbatim: Komets sign 3; Nellis traded

The Fort Wayne Komets issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, IN -- The Komets announced today that twin brothers Kellen and Connor Jones have agreed to terms for the upcoming season. Also, defenseman Josh Owings has signed a contract and forward Anthony Nellis has been traded to the Trois-Rivières Lions for cash and future considerations.

Kellen Jones, 31, played four years at Quinnipiac University before making his pro debut with Oklahoma City of the AHL in 2014. The Montrose, British Columbia native has spent the last three seasons in Europe playing in both Sweden and Switzerland. This will be Jones' first season back in North America since playing 35 games with Worchester during the 2017-2018 season. He also played with Bakersfield and Kansas City in the ECHL. The 5'9 forward has 72 points in 85 ECHL games.

Connor Jones, 31, skated four games in the NHL with the New York Islanders during the 2016-2017 season. Connor also skated with his brother at Quinnipiac University, tallying 129 points during his college career. After turning pro in 2014, the left-hander has spent most of his career in the AHL, skating with Oklahoma City and Bridgeport before playing the last two seasons in Europe alongside his brother. Connor played a portion of one season in the ECHL with the Bakersfield Condors, scoring 10 goals and adding 16 assists in 27 games.

The brothers have a combined professional stat line during their 793 games played of 127 goals, 211 assists, 338 points, and 518 penalty minutes. Kellen and Connor both played in Bakersfield under then assistant coach Ben Boudreau.

“Both Connor and Kellen left a long-lasting impression both on and off the ice when I had the pleasure of coaching them in their rookie season,” said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. “Since then, they have gone on to achieve an extremely successful career. Connor and Kellen will be integral for on and off ice success. They score, defend, and play within the team's structure that will allow others to be successful. This is a major off season signing for our veteran group.”

The Jones brothers will be the seventh set of brothers to play for the Fort Wayne Komets, joining Bryant & Dustin Molle 2011-2012, Bobby & Danny Stewart 2003-2004, Perry & Paul Pooley 1986-1987, Steve & Mark Salvucci 1985-1986, Edgar & Ken Blondin 1955-1956 and Mike & Neil Buchanan 1952-1953.

Owings, 25, skated the last four seasons with Adrian College. This will be the 6'5 defenseman's first season as a pro.

Nellis, 26, played last season with the Komets, netting 10 goals and 20 assists during the regular season. During the post-season the Lévis, QC native scored eight goals and five assists in 13 games.

The Komets will open their 2021-22 regular season home campaign on Saturday, October 23rd when the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35 p.m. faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.