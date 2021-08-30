Mural being installed at The Landing

Another mural is being installed -- this one at The Landing, further adding to the vibrancy of the historic community district, downtown promoters said.

Art This Way and the Downtown Improvement District announced Monday that internationally renowned artist, Ouizi, will be painting the mural at The Landing, 123 W. Columbia St. The mural will be about 6,000 square feet and cover the entire east elevation of the building, a news release said.

Louise Jones (née Chen), aka Ouizi, was born and raised in Santa Monica, California. She is best known for large-scale floral mural installations. Her murals often depict site-specific plants and animals.

Ouizi was expected to begin creating the local art piece Monday. The public is encouraged to visit the mural site to watch the work.

At 6 p.m. Sept. 17, the community is invited to a dedication event that will include live music and an artist talk. The dedication is in conjunction with the Sept. 17 "Art This Way Art Crawl," a ticketed event that runs from 5 to 9 p.m. downtown.

Other murals nearby include the 2020 installation outside of Mercado by local artist Theoplis Smith III, the large-scale buffalo mural at Nawa by artist Tim Parsley, and mural installations at 222 Pearl St. by local artists Lyndy Bazile, Bryan Ballinger, Jeff Pilkinton, Julia Meek, Sky Rodriguez, Theoplis Smith III and Raul Perez.