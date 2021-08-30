Saturday stabbing victim dies

The Allen County coroner’s office has been notified of the death of a 19-year-old Findlay, Ohio, man early Sunday morning.

Markese Newman was involved in an altercation Saturday night near the intersection of Schwartz and Eby roads, where he was stabbed and taken to a local hospital, the coroner’s office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Newman’s died from multiple stab wounds, the statement said, and his death is the 25th homicide in Allen County so far this year.