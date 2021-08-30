Local businessman announces run for senate

Businessman and attorney Ron Turpin this morning announced he is a Republican candidate for State Senate in District 14.

Turpin's announcement came three days after long-time Republican State Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn said he was retiring.

Today's announcement was made at Leo-Cedarville Town Park. Turpin was introduced by DeKalb County businessman John Kruse, son of the retiring state senator.

Turpin is chief financial officer and head of civic engagement for Ambassador Enterprises, a Fort Wayne privately held investment management company founded by Daryle Doden.

Turpin is a certified public accountant and graduate of the Indiana University School of Law. He has served on the boards of about two dozen local, regional and statewide philanthropic organizations, according to a biography with the announcement of his candidacy.

Doden's father, Eric Doden, former Greater Fort Wayne chief executive officer, earlier this year announced he was running for governor as a Republican.

