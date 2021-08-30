The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 30, 2021 9:16 am

    Manchester University: * area students receive degrees

    The Journal Gazette

    * northeast Indiana students have received degrees from Manchester University, the university with campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne has announced.

    Area students graduating are:

    • Albion:
    • Auburn:
    • Bluffton:
    • Columbia City:
    • Decatur:
    • Fort Wayne:
    • Huntington:
    • Kendallville:
    • LaGrange:
    • Larwill:
    • Leesburg:
    • Mentone:
    • North Manchester:
    • Pierceton:
    • Silver Lake:
    • Syracuse:
    • Warsaw:

    Emma Ayers of Auburn (46706) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

    Bryan Bathke of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting, Business Management

    Valentin Bogun of Fort Wayne (46802) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy

    Nathaniel Brewer of Decatur (46733) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management

    James Cash of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy

    Madison Coy of Syracuse (46567) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

    Karrington Craig of Fort Wayne (46806) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy

    James Curtis of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

    Isabel Diaz of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology-Chemistry

    Karly Eichenauer of North Manchester (46962) graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology-Chemistry

    Jenna Ferguson of LaGrange (46761) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies

    Emilee Fetters of Larwill (46764) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work

    Caylie Ganser of Fort Wayne (46804) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood & Elementary Education

    Chad Goon of Warsaw (46580) graduated with a Master of Athletic Training

    Austin Gowen of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, Marketing

    Mariah Hopkins of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Bachelor of Science Medical Technology

    Jessica Houston of Huntington (46750) graduated with a Bachelor of Science Social Work

    Brooklyn Howard of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Early Chldhd & Elem Education

    Brenna Inderlied of Huntington (46750) graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Accounting and Master of Accountancy

    Audrey Jackson of Silver Lake (46982) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies, Biology

    Jaimee Jaskie of Bluffton (46714) graduated with a Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics

    Kole Kelley of Decatur (46733) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

    Hunter Kirgis of Columbia City (46725) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting

    Connor Ladd of Columbia City (46725) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies

    Brooke Laux of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy

    Jonah Lechlitner of Warsaw (46580) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Music

    Patrick Miller of Huntington (46750) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Finance

    Sophia Miller of Leesburg (46538) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Art

    Chloe Nestel of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics

    Grace Ondrla of Warsaw (46582) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness

    Meghaben Patel of Fort Wayne (46808) graduated with a Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics

    Danielle Patton of Kendallville (46755) graduated with a Master of Athletic Training

    Bethany Pegg of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

    Brady Pyrah of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Master of Accountancy

    Donald Rader of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology

    Nicholas Rexroad of Albion (46701) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management

    Brook Rice of Albion (46701) graduated with a Master of Athletic Training

    Elizabeth Russell of Columbia City (46725) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

    Christopher Secrist of Mentone (46539) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies, Religious Studies

    Gage Sheppard of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy

    Conner Sherwin of Pierceton (46562) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, Religious Studies

    Morgan Shumaker of Columbia City (46725) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology-Chemistry

    Nicole Slaymaker of Warsaw (46580) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy

    Elijah Smith of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History

    Hallie Sorg of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology-Chemistry

    Emma Stefanatos of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

    Christina Thomson of Huntington (46750) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies

    Pryce Whisenhunt of Huntington (46750) graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Instrumental Music Education

    Nykole Zimmerman of Mentone (46539) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy

     

