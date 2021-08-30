Monday, August 30, 2021 9:16 am
Manchester University: * area students receive degrees
The Journal Gazette
* northeast Indiana students have received degrees from Manchester University, the university with campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne has announced.
Area students graduating are:
- Albion:
- Auburn:
- Bluffton:
- Columbia City:
- Decatur:
- Fort Wayne:
- Huntington:
- Kendallville:
- LaGrange:
- Larwill:
- Leesburg:
- Mentone:
- North Manchester:
- Pierceton:
- Silver Lake:
- Syracuse:
- Warsaw:
Emma Ayers of Auburn (46706) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Bryan Bathke of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting, Business Management
Valentin Bogun of Fort Wayne (46802) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy
Nathaniel Brewer of Decatur (46733) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management
James Cash of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy
Madison Coy of Syracuse (46567) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Karrington Craig of Fort Wayne (46806) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy
James Curtis of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Isabel Diaz of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology-Chemistry
Karly Eichenauer of North Manchester (46962) graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology-Chemistry
Jenna Ferguson of LaGrange (46761) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies
Emilee Fetters of Larwill (46764) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work
Caylie Ganser of Fort Wayne (46804) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood & Elementary Education
Chad Goon of Warsaw (46580) graduated with a Master of Athletic Training
Austin Gowen of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, Marketing
Mariah Hopkins of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Bachelor of Science Medical Technology
Jessica Houston of Huntington (46750) graduated with a Bachelor of Science Social Work
Brooklyn Howard of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Early Chldhd & Elem Education
Brenna Inderlied of Huntington (46750) graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Accounting and Master of Accountancy
Audrey Jackson of Silver Lake (46982) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies, Biology
Jaimee Jaskie of Bluffton (46714) graduated with a Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics
Kole Kelley of Decatur (46733) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Hunter Kirgis of Columbia City (46725) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Connor Ladd of Columbia City (46725) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies
Brooke Laux of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy
Jonah Lechlitner of Warsaw (46580) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Music
Patrick Miller of Huntington (46750) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Finance
Sophia Miller of Leesburg (46538) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Art
Chloe Nestel of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics
Grace Ondrla of Warsaw (46582) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness
Meghaben Patel of Fort Wayne (46808) graduated with a Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics
Danielle Patton of Kendallville (46755) graduated with a Master of Athletic Training
Bethany Pegg of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Brady Pyrah of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Master of Accountancy
Donald Rader of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology
Nicholas Rexroad of Albion (46701) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management
Brook Rice of Albion (46701) graduated with a Master of Athletic Training
Elizabeth Russell of Columbia City (46725) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Christopher Secrist of Mentone (46539) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies, Religious Studies
Gage Sheppard of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy
Conner Sherwin of Pierceton (46562) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, Religious Studies
Morgan Shumaker of Columbia City (46725) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology-Chemistry
Nicole Slaymaker of Warsaw (46580) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy
Elijah Smith of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History
Hallie Sorg of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology-Chemistry
Emma Stefanatos of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Christina Thomson of Huntington (46750) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies
Pryce Whisenhunt of Huntington (46750) graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Instrumental Music Education
Nykole Zimmerman of Mentone (46539) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy
