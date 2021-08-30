Manchester University: * area students receive degrees

* northeast Indiana students have received degrees from Manchester University, the university with campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne has announced.

Area students graduating are:

Albion:

Auburn:

Bluffton:

Columbia City:

Decatur:

Fort Wayne:

Huntington:

Kendallville:

LaGrange:

Larwill:

Leesburg:

Mentone:

North Manchester:

Pierceton:

Silver Lake:

Syracuse:

Warsaw:

Emma Ayers of Auburn (46706) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Bryan Bathke of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting, Business Management

Valentin Bogun of Fort Wayne (46802) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy

Nathaniel Brewer of Decatur (46733) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management

James Cash of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy

Madison Coy of Syracuse (46567) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Karrington Craig of Fort Wayne (46806) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy

James Curtis of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Isabel Diaz of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology-Chemistry

Karly Eichenauer of North Manchester (46962) graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology-Chemistry

Jenna Ferguson of LaGrange (46761) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies

Emilee Fetters of Larwill (46764) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work

Caylie Ganser of Fort Wayne (46804) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood & Elementary Education

Chad Goon of Warsaw (46580) graduated with a Master of Athletic Training

Austin Gowen of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, Marketing

Mariah Hopkins of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Bachelor of Science Medical Technology

Jessica Houston of Huntington (46750) graduated with a Bachelor of Science Social Work

Brooklyn Howard of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Early Chldhd & Elem Education

Brenna Inderlied of Huntington (46750) graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Accounting and Master of Accountancy

Audrey Jackson of Silver Lake (46982) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies, Biology

Jaimee Jaskie of Bluffton (46714) graduated with a Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics

Kole Kelley of Decatur (46733) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Hunter Kirgis of Columbia City (46725) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Connor Ladd of Columbia City (46725) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies

Brooke Laux of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy

Jonah Lechlitner of Warsaw (46580) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Music

Patrick Miller of Huntington (46750) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Finance

Sophia Miller of Leesburg (46538) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Art

Chloe Nestel of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics

Grace Ondrla of Warsaw (46582) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness

Meghaben Patel of Fort Wayne (46808) graduated with a Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics

Danielle Patton of Kendallville (46755) graduated with a Master of Athletic Training

Bethany Pegg of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Brady Pyrah of Columbia City (46725) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Master of Accountancy

Donald Rader of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology

Nicholas Rexroad of Albion (46701) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management

Brook Rice of Albion (46701) graduated with a Master of Athletic Training

Elizabeth Russell of Columbia City (46725) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Christopher Secrist of Mentone (46539) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies, Religious Studies

Gage Sheppard of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy

Conner Sherwin of Pierceton (46562) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, Religious Studies

Morgan Shumaker of Columbia City (46725) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology-Chemistry

Nicole Slaymaker of Warsaw (46580) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy

Elijah Smith of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History

Hallie Sorg of North Manchester (46962) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology-Chemistry

Emma Stefanatos of North Manchester (46962) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Christina Thomson of Huntington (46750) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies

Pryce Whisenhunt of Huntington (46750) graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Instrumental Music Education

Nykole Zimmerman of Mentone (46539) graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy