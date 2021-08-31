Tuesday, August 31, 2021 4:17 pm
I&M to aid in hurricane restoration efforts
The Journal Gazette
Employees and contract crews from Indiana Michigan Power are headed to Louisiana on Wednesday to aid in restoring power to more than 1 million customers, the company said today.
Tomorrow 300 line workers, forestry experts, safety personnel and fleet experts from across I&M's service territory will head to Baton Rouge, the company said in a statement.
Customers can follow I&M's restoration efforts on the company's social media pages or on its website, www.IndianaMichiganPower.com.
