    Tuesday, August 31, 2021 4:17 pm

    I&M to aid in hurricane restoration efforts

    The Journal Gazette

    Employees and contract crews from Indiana Michigan Power are headed to Louisiana on Wednesday to aid in restoring power to more than 1 million customers, the company said today.

    Tomorrow 300 line workers, forestry experts, safety personnel and fleet experts from across I&M's service territory will head to Baton Rouge, the company said in a statement.

    Customers can follow I&M's restoration efforts on the company's social media pages or on its website, www.IndianaMichiganPower.com.

     

