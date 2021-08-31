Fort Wayne FC’s Mike Avery Signs Extension for 2022 Season

The following was released on Tuesday, August 31, 2021:

Fort Wayne, IN August 31, 2021– The Fort Wayne FC have signed head coach Mike Avery to a contract extension for 2022 while also appointing him as Sporting Director for the club. Among his responsibilities, his main focus will be on assembling the 2022 squad as the club prepares for its second season in the USL League 2. He will report directly to and work alongside part owner, DaMarcus Beasley.

"My family and I quickly fell in love this past summer with Fort Wayne and FWFC, and we are thrilled to continue our work with Fort Wayne FC. We believe this is a project that has incredible potential. To build a club that not only wants to excel in player development and competitive success on the field but to also be a club that keeps community engagement and using this beautiful game as vehicle for unity and belonging at the very forefront of our mission is something that resonates with us very strongly,” commented Mike Avery. To be given the role of Sporting Director along with the head coaching duties is an ideal scenario for me as I can tap into almost 30 years of college coaching experience and a network of coaches across the country as FWFC puts together a roster that can compete now in the USL2 as we keep an eye on the near future of advancing to the full professional level. I am grateful to DaMarcus Beasley, Greg Mauch and the entire FWFC family for the trust they have put in me, and I am very eager to get started," added Avery.

Fort Wayne FC recently completed its inaugural season with its first-ever game played on May 9th against Oakland County FC. The first home game in the club’s history was played on May 23rd in front of nearly 2800 soccer fans at Bishop Dwenger High School’s Shields Field Stadium. The club also hosted its first international friendly match on June 25th, welcoming the legendary Chivas Guadalajara from Mexico and playing in front of a standing room only crowd.

“I am thrilled that Mike has accepted his added role in the club,” said DaMarcus Beasley, part owner of Fort Wayne FC. “Not only is he a good man and a very knowledgeable coach, but he also understands and is aligned with what we are trying to build as a club - not just on the field but what Fort Wayne FC represents in our community. Our first season on the field didn’t go the way we wanted, but I feel confident that we will have a very different season next year,” added Beasley.

The club will be announcing more appointments within the near future.