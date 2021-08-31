Verbatim: Harrison Hill Historic District Now Listed in National Register of Historic Places

The following was released on Tuesday, August 31, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – A large residential area, representing most of the Harrison Hill Neighborhood Association, is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the nation’s official list of properties considered worthy of preservation.

The Harrison Hill Historic District boundary is roughly West Rudisill Boulevard on the north, South Calhoun Street on the east, South Cornell Circle and Pasadena Drive on the south; and Hoagland Avenue and Webster Street on the west.

There are just over 200 properties in the Harrison Hill Historic District; most are homes built between 1915 and c.1940. The district has a variety of architectural styles, including Colonial Revival and Tudor Revival; American Four Square and Craftsman Bungalow houses are also numerous in the district. The district is also significant because it exhibits traits of thoughtful planning in the division and design of streets, residential lots, and shared spaces in an early suburban development.

“It’s important to recognize the unique history, and architecture of our All-American City, Fort Wayne.” said Mayor Tom Henry. “National Register of Historic Places listings such as this bring recognition to the heritage of the Harrison Hill Neighborhood, and also to our entire community.”

The Harrison Hill Historic District is one of several areas identified as potential historic districts, or previously listed historic districts, within the Packard Area Planning Alliance (or PAPA), an organization representing several neighborhoods Southwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

The Harrison Hill Neighborhood Association worked with the Fort Wayne Historic Preservation Commission and the State Historic Preservation office to nominate the area to the National Register. The project was funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund. The Fund is administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology. The application was prepared by consultants John Warner and Kurt West Garner.