Warsaw teen dies in Wells County crash

A 17-year-old Warsaw boy died in a head-on crash after trying to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone in Wells County, the sheriff's department said Tuesday.

Cameron Fairchild of Warsaw was driving south on Indiana 116, near County Road 400 West, just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Fairchild tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone and lost control trying to merge back into his lane. He collided head-on with another vehicle, police said.

Fairchild died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, Lisa Calhoun, 58, of Argos, was taken by hospital to a Fort Wayne hospital. Her passenger, Carol Thomas, 68, of Markle, was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Their conditions were not available Tuesday.