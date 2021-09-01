Verbatim: Gov. Holcomb Signs COVID-19 Executive Order

The following was released on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Order 21-24. The Executive Order outlines directives to help manage the spread of COVID-19.

The recent surge of cases due to the infectious Delta Variant has created a strain on the hospital system. The Executive Order will put in place the following measures:

Health care systems will use evidence-based decisions to monitor patient capacity and staffing levels to assess whether non-emergent procedures should be delayed or reprioritized;

Hospitals must report diversion information to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to assist with monitoring resources and capacity statewide.

To assist the health care systems as they reprioritize non-emergent procedures and surgeries, the Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) will be issuing the following bulletins:

Extending prior authorizations for non-emergent procedures that are postponed due to capacity or staffing issues because of COVID-19;

Directing insurers to enable hospitals to expedite the process of transporting patients out of hospital care to the next appropriate setting.

To support the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, IDOH will be issuing a COVID-19 control measure. The measure will allow for schools and day cares to modify quarantine provisions if the facilities adhere to the following orders and guidance set by IDOH:

Schools and day cares that have mask requirements that are consistently followed throughout the day do not have to quarantine students, teachers and staff who are close contacts and aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19;

Schools and day cares must continue to contact trace by notifying their local health department as well as parents, teachers and staff who were in close contact.

The executive order will expire Sept. 30, 2021.

Click here to view the executive order.

Click here to view the IDOH control measure.