Lincoln Highway improvements to cause intermittent lane closures

Lincoln Highway in New Haven will have closures from Tuesday through Oct. 22 as part of an improvement project, the community said today.

In a statement, New Haven said the work will be done in phases from Indiana 930 East to Broadway Street, beginning with the eastbound south lane closing from Tuesday through Sept. 24.

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 8 the eastbound south lane and westbound north lanes will be closed, the statement said. From Oct. 11 to 22, it said, the eastbound and westbound center lanes will be closed.