City unveils plans for next riverfront phase

The city unveiled the $25 million second phase of riverfront development today.

The next phase will develop public open space along the north side of St. Marys River from Clinton to Harrison streets and from the Wells Street bridge to Ewing Street. It will include the south side of river at the Ewing Street bridge and along Superior Street, as well as a section on the south side of the river between Harrison Street and Headwaters Park.

It will include trails, a wetland boardwalk, an open-air pavilion, two new boat docks, more open park space, new signage, more access points to the river and another section of tree canopy trail with two overlooks.

Nancy Townsend, director of Community Development, said the plan will ideally serve as a catalyst for private investment, "which will provide a long-term financial return on our community's investment."

The city is holding a public open house from 5-7 p.m. today at Promenade Park's Park Foundation Pavilion with presentations at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Construction is anticipated to start by early fall 2022.

