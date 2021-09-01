Verbatim: Indiana University Fort Wayne School Of Nursing Welcomes New Cohort Of Nursing Students

Fort Wayne, Ind. – IU Fort Wayne School of Nursing responded to the national need for nursing staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the demand for trained nurses has hit an all-time high. The school now offers multiple tracks for students to obtain their RN, including an RN-BSN online program, a traditional four-year program, and a new accelerated nursing program.

The campus understands the importance and need for well-trained nurses, and as a result has obtained two designations with the National League for Nursing as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education. For the 2021 school year, IU Fort Wayne School of Nursing had 56 students inducted into their traditional four-year bachelor track, 12 students in the accelerated nursing class for the summer, and 20 students in the accelerated nursing class for the Fall.

“The pandemic brought to surface the need for reliable and competent nursing staff,” said Christopher Coleman, IU Fort Wayne School of Nursing Associate Dean and Professor. “It has put a huge strain on nurses, and the U.S. healthcare system is in need of quality nurses to help ease that strain and provide optimal care.”

According to the American Nurses Association, more than 500,000 seasoned RNs are expected to retire by 2022, and nearly 1 million new RNs will be needed to supplement retirees and keep up with the increasing need of nursing staff.

“I believe that our nursing students are eager and ready to answer the call,” said Coleman. “We as a university are doing our part to aid in this nursing shortage by offering new courses and degrees to help students reach their goals faster.”

Applications for Spring 2022 classes are now open until September 15, 2021. For more information on IU Fort Wayne School of Nursing, please visit iufw.edu/nursing.