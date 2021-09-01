Verbatim: Mark Dooley, FACHE, Named Chief Executive Officer of Dupont Hospital

The following was released on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Sept. 1, 2021) – Mark Dooley has been named the Chief Executive Officer of Lutheran Health Network’s Dupont Hospital, effective Sept. 30, 2021. Dooley joins Lutheran Health Network from Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla., where he is currently Chief Executive Officer.

A highly accomplished healthcare leader, Dooley brings more than two decades of leadership experience to Dupont Hospital. A native of Terre Haute, Ind., he has served as CEO of hospitals in Lafayette, Kokomo and Boonville, Ind., in addition to senior executive positions around the country.

In his past leadership roles, Dooley implemented initiatives that increased patient satisfaction and staff and physician engagement, as well as developed new services.

“Being from Indiana, this is a great opportunity to come back home,” said Dooley. “Dupont Hospital has a strong reputation and it is exciting to have an opportunity to lead an organization that has tremendous potential to grow and serve the community to an even greater extent.”

“Mark is an excellent choice to lead Dupont Hospital,” said Scott Teffeteller, Chief Executive Officer, Lutheran Health Network. “Throughout his career, he has focused on building strong teams and relationships.”

“Lutheran Health Network conducted a national search for this position to identify the best candidate for our hospital and community,” said Robert Severinac, MD, Chairman of the Dupont Hospital Board of Directors. “Our board believes that Mark has the vision and qualifications to lead us into the future.”

Dooley earned a Bachelor of Science and a Masters of Business Administration from Indiana State University, and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.