Wednesday, September 01, 2021 8:12 am
Woman critical in DeKalb crash
The Journal Gazette
Police in DeKalb County are investigating an early morning crash that left a 20-year-old Harlan woman in critical condition.
Officers said Haley Miller was driving a Hyundai Elantra east on County Road 68 when she lost control of the vehicle about 3 a.m.
The car hit a tree and then a utility pole, police said.
Miller was taken to a hospital and police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
