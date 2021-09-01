The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 01, 2021

    Woman critical in DeKalb crash

    The Journal Gazette

    Police in DeKalb County are investigating an early morning crash that left a 20-year-old Harlan woman in critical condition.

    Officers said Haley Miller was driving a Hyundai Elantra east on County Road 68 when she lost control of the vehicle about 3 a.m.

    The car hit a tree and then a utility pole, police said.

    Miller was taken to a hospital and police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

