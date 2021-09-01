Gunshot victim dead inside vehicle

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead inside a vehicle Tuesday night.

Officers said they were called to the 4200 block of South Monroe Street about 10 p.m. after a report of shots fired in the area.

Police found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and said paramedics pronounced him dead.

Officers believe the shots were fired nearby and that the victim drove a short distance before hitting a parked vehicle.

The man was alone inside the vehicle, police said, and detectives have no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.