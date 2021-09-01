Wednesday, September 01, 2021 6:26 am
Gunshot victim dead inside vehicle
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead inside a vehicle Tuesday night.
Officers said they were called to the 4200 block of South Monroe Street about 10 p.m. after a report of shots fired in the area.
Police found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and said paramedics pronounced him dead.
Officers believe the shots were fired nearby and that the victim drove a short distance before hitting a parked vehicle.
The man was alone inside the vehicle, police said, and detectives have no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.
