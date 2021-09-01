Labor Day closings

In recognition of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 6, some businesses will be closed.

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Saturday to Sept. 6. Branches will resume business Sept. 7. For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, go to IN.gov/BMV.

The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in recognition of Labor Day. There will be no residential garbage and recycling collection on Labor Day. The collection schedule will be pushed back one day for the entire week. City offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, all Allen County offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6. County offices will reopen for business on Tuesday, Sept. 7.