Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette Ting Wei hangs up flags Tuesday for the Student Connections Fair at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Previous Next Thursday, September 02, 2021 1:00 am Connections made at PFW Connections made at PFW Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story