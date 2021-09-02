Thursday, September 02, 2021 2:58 pm
Fort Wayne teen's shooting death ruled homicide
The Journal Gazette
The death of a 16-year-old Fort Wayne teenager found in a New Haven apartment Aug. 24 has been ruled a homicide, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Bryson Leshawn Patterson Jr. was found in an apartment in the 10600 block of Seiler Road, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Patterson's death is the 27th homicide in Allen County so far this year, the statement said. The coroner's office had previously ruled the cause of his death a gunshot wound to the chest.
The incident remains under investigation by New Haven police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story