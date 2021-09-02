Fort Wayne teen's shooting death ruled homicide

The death of a 16-year-old Fort Wayne teenager found in a New Haven apartment Aug. 24 has been ruled a homicide, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Bryson Leshawn Patterson Jr. was found in an apartment in the 10600 block of Seiler Road, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Patterson's death is the 27th homicide in Allen County so far this year, the statement said. The coroner's office had previously ruled the cause of his death a gunshot wound to the chest.

The incident remains under investigation by New Haven police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.