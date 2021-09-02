The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 02, 2021 2:58 pm

    Fort Wayne teen's shooting death ruled homicide

    The Journal Gazette

    The death of a 16-year-old Fort Wayne teenager found in a New Haven apartment Aug. 24 has been ruled a homicide, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

    Bryson Leshawn Patterson Jr. was found in an apartment in the 10600 block of Seiler Road, the coroner's office said in a statement.

    Patterson's death is the 27th homicide in Allen County so far this year, the statement said. The coroner's office had previously ruled the cause of his death a gunshot wound to the chest.

    The incident remains under investigation by New Haven police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story