PFW extends mask requirement through Sept. 30

Purdue University Fort Wayne said today it would extend its temporary requirement to wear face masks indoors while on campus through Sept. 30.

This applies to students, staff, faculty and visitors, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, the university said in a statement.

"Patrons of on-campus dining are permitted to lower their masks for a reasonable amount of time to eat and drink," the statement said. "This limited exception does not permit individuals or groups to assemble unmasked for other activities in areas within or adjacent to campus dining locations."

It said the requirement also applies to areas of the skybridge between Helmke Library and Walb Student Union, and the library itself.

PFW said "getting vaccinated is one of the most important steps we all can take to help bring an end to the pandemic."

The mask requirement is reevaluated periodically, the university said.