Victim of Monroe Street shooting identified

A 40-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a shooting on South Monroe Street Tuesday night, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Travis Deval Jones died from gunshot wounds to the chest, and his death is the 26th homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

City police were called just before 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 4200 block of South Monroe, between Baxter Street and McKinnie Avenue. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds alone in a car that apparently struck a parked vehicle, said Sgt. Chris Felton, police public information officer.

Police determined that shots related to the man's death were fired in the 4300 block of South Monroe. The car the victim was in traveled a short distance before hitting the parked vehicle, Felton said.

The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.