Masks to be required in Fort Wayne city-owned buildings

Masks will be required in Fort Wayne city-owned buildings starting Tuesday, and city employees can get $200 for getting the COVID-19 vaccination, Mayor Tom Henry announced Thursday.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required in city-owned facilities, including Citizens Square, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office, Parks and Recreation pavilions, community centers, youth centers, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

Henry held a news conference Thursday to announce the initiatives, which are aimed at reducing the current COVID-19 surge going through the community.

The vaccination initiative is a voluntary program for city employees. Employees do not have to report their vaccination statuses to the city, but if they choose to get the vaccine and report it, they will receive $200, Henry said.

Henry said he hopes the city’s initiatives will inspire the private sector to mandate masks for their employees.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter shared information about the recent spread of coronavirus in the community. He said the recent surge has put a strain on hospitals.

Henry and Sutter both asked the community to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

dfilchak@jg.net