Indiana: 5,222 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 23 recent deaths reported

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 5,222 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 868,451 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 14,101 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, which includes 23 newly reported deaths that occurred between Aug. 19 and 31, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 442 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,946,603 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,932,278 Wednesday, the statement said. It said 12,397,199 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

The Indiana Department of Health is deploying mobile clinics in Allen and Whitley counties this week to provide vaccinations. Additional clinics will be announced later this week. Many of the locations also will include free COVID-19 testing. Hoosiers in the ZIP codes in which the clinics are located will receive a text message or email informing them of the locations and services offered.

As of today, 6,247,717 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 3,134,617 first doses and 3,113,100 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.