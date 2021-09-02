Indiana 101 section to close during culvert replacement

Indiana 101 south of Woodburn will close Tuesday for a month while crews replace a large culvert between Paulding and Howe roads, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

During the closure, drivers should use the posted detour of U.S. 24, I-469 and U.S. 30, the state transportation department said in a statement.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change, the statement said.