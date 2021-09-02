Woman charged in Third Street shooting deaths

A woman accused of driving a gunman to a Third Street home to kill two women in April was charged today in their deaths.

Marina Zrnic, 31, is charged with felony murder and attempted robbery in the April 20 shooting deaths of Jennifer Dray, 40, and Amanda Shroyer, 30.

Police had identified Zrnic as a person of interest in the shootings. She was identified in a probable cause affidavit as the woman who drove the shooter to 815 Third St., where Dray and Shroyer had locked themselves in a bathroom, terrified that another armed man was going to shoot them.

Police were called to the home about 5:15 p.m. and found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Dray died at the scene and Shroyer died later at a hospital.

Witnesses told police a man named Joshua Dube was at the Third Street house rented by Walter Cash, Dube's brother-in-law who died from a drug overdose April 16. Friends believed Dray was responsible for his overdose, according to court documents.

Dube was at the home to collect Cash's belongings and "product," a word for drugs, court records said.

Zrnic sent Dube a text at 4:39 p.m. that said, "He has no phone make sure you shoot anyone that tried to shoot him you hear me." Zrnic told police anyone with her could have sent the text.

Zrnic and Dube continued texting each other, and Dube told her who was in the home and that he wasn't leaving. Zrnic told him at 5:01 p.m. that she was almost there and to leave the front door open, court records said.

According to witnesses, Zrnic entered the home with the shooter, who "just started shooting" as the two women were emerging from the bathroom where they'd been hiding from Dube, court records said.

Dube ran out with bags full of methamphetamine and cocaine -- drugs he hid in a garbage bin at his own home -- before getting into a Ford Expedition. Police saw Dube retrieve the drugs and get into the vehicle before they arrested him during a traffic stop at 7:24 p.m. the day of the killings.

Besides the drugs, Dube had two guns, including one that was fully loaded, court documents said. Dube is charged with dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and a narcotic drug.

Zrnic told Fort Wayne police homicide detective Ben MacDonald Wednesday at police headquarters that she drove to the Third Street home with the shooter to retrieve a Trailblazer belonging to Dube that Dray was driving. As Zrnic entered the home, the shooter "just pushed past her and started shooting the victims," she told police.

No charges have been filed against the shooter.

Zrnic was being held at the Allen County Jail without bail. Her court hearing is scheduled for today at 3 p.m.

