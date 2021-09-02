Labor Day closings

In recognition of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 6, some businesses will be closed.

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Saturday to Monday, Sept. 6. Branches will resume business on Tuesday. For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, go to IN.gov/BMV.

The Fort Wayne and Allen County offices will be closed on Monday. There will be no residential garbage and recycling collection on Labor Day. The collection schedule will be pushed back one day for the entire week. City and county offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday.

Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery. All services will resume on Tuesday.