Fort Wayne woman injured in crash

A Fort Wayne woman is recovering from injuries after her SUV was hit after failing to yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle, DeKalb police said.

Officers said Dawn Miller, 46, was traveling south on Indiana 1 when her vehicle was hit by another motorist headed east on Indiana 8 about 6 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened as Miller drove through the intersection after pulling off from a stop sign, police said.

The collision's impact knocked the vehicles into another motorist at a stop sign on Indiana 101.

Miller's SUV was struck on the passenger side and it rolled onto its side, police said.

Emergency crews had to free her.

Miller was taken to a hospital with injuries, including cuts to her face. The other two drivers were not taken a hospital, officers said.

The crash remains under investigation.