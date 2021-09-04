Silver Alert issued for Demotte woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Demotte woman missing since Friday morning, state police said.

Doris Vazquez is 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 148 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was driving a black 2014 Ford Focus hatchback with Indiana plate UWO601.

Vazquez is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.