    Sunday, September 05, 2021 11:48 am

    Confirmed COVID-19 case postpones Incubus concert

    The Journal Gazette

    The Incubus concert at Foellinger Theatre on Monday has been postponed because of a confirmed COVID-19 case within the band's touring party, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said today.

    It said previously purchased tickets will be honored when a new date has been announced.

    For updates on a new concert date, go to FoellingerTheatre.org or to Foellinger Theatre's Facebook page.

     

