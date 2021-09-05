Sunday, September 05, 2021 11:48 am
Confirmed COVID-19 case postpones Incubus concert
The Journal Gazette
The Incubus concert at Foellinger Theatre on Monday has been postponed because of a confirmed COVID-19 case within the band's touring party, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said today.
It said previously purchased tickets will be honored when a new date has been announced.
For updates on a new concert date, go to FoellingerTheatre.org or to Foellinger Theatre's Facebook page.
