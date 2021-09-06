Irish grab overtime win

Notre Dame coughed up an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter of its season-opener against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium, but the No. 9 Irish escaped with a win in dramatic fashion when Jonathan Doerer nailed a field goal from 41 yards in overtime to give his team a 41-38 triumph.

Florida State roared back from a big deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 consecutive points and tying the score at 38 with 40 seconds remaining when kicker Ryan Fitzgerald hooked a 43-yard field goal through the uprights to force overtime.

But Fitzgerald could not deliver again in the extra session, missing from 37 yards out to open the door for the Irish and Doerer.

It was the 33rd straight win for Notre Dame against an unranked opponent and the 103rd win with the Irish for coach Brian Kelly, pulling him within two of Knute Rockne's program record.

Notre Dame trailed 20-17 after giving up a 60-yard touchdown pass from Jordan to Ja'Khi Douglas less than 90 seconds into the second half. It was one of two plays of 60-plus yards the Irish surrendered in the their first game under new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

The Irish took the lead on the next possession when quarterback Jack Coan found top receiver Kevin Austin for gains of 29 and 37 yards, the latter for a go-ahead score. Austin had four catches for 91 yards after missing most of last season with a foot injury.

Freeman's defense gave up some big plays because of its aggressiveness in pushing up the field, but it also sacked Seminoles quarterbacks five times (two sacks for defensive end Isaiah Foskey) and forced the Florida State passers into mistakes.

One of those mistakes came after Notre Dame had taken the lead, when Travis tried to throw deep down the sideline and Irish safety Kyle Hamilton came all the way across the field to make a spectacular diving interceptions. It was one of two picks in the game for the All-American.

Notre Dame cashed in on the miscue with a 55-yard screen from Coan to running back Kyren Williams to set up a 6-yard pass to Williams for a touchdown and a 31-20.

Coan went 26 for 35 for 366 yards, a record in a season-opener for an Irish quarterback, and four touchdowns.

Another interception followed, this time from cornerback Clarence Lewis and the Irish followed with another touchdown when Chris Tyree bowled in from a yard out late in the third quarter.

The Seminoles refused to quit, and scored twice to cut the deficit to three points with 5 minutes remaining. Central Florida transfer McKenzie Milton, who had not played in a game since November 2018 because of a debilitating knee injury, came in relief of Travis after the latter lost his helmet and led a touchdown drive.

Milton also led Florida State down the field with a chance to win the game in regulation, but a bad shotgun snap that scooted past him on the ground forced the tying field-goal attempt.

Notes: Notre Dame left tackle Blake Fisher, who was making a rare start on the offensive line as a true freshman, suffered what appeared to be a leg injury and left the game. He was later seen on the sideline out of pads with a brace on his right leg.

