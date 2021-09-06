Pets of the week

Pumba is a 2-year-old male guinea pig. His adoption fee is $25 and does not include supplies. To meet Pumba, call the shelter at 427-5502.
Humane Fort Wayne
Bono is a neutered 10-month-old American pit bull mix. He is fairly calm and quiet for his age and would be a perfect fit for most families. To meet Bono, go to HumaneFW.org and fill out an adoption application or call the shelter at 744-0454.
Humane Fort Wayne
Megan is a spayed 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix. She is a strong, independent lady who likes to take charge. To meet Megan, fill out an adoption application at HumaneFW.org or call the shelter at 744-0454.