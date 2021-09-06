2 hospitalized in Paulding County fight, shooting

Two men were hospitalized early today following a fight and shooting outside an Oakwood, Ohio, bar, the Paulding County sheriff's department said.

Deputies were called to The Landing Strip Bar, 204 N. First St., on a report of a fight on the street outside the bar that resulted in a man being shot, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The sheriff's department said that a 37-year-old Defiance, Ohio, man was fighting with a 32-year-old Oakwood man when a second 32-year-old Oakwood man exited a vehicle with a gun and shot the Defiance man multiple times.

The fight continued as people then assaulted the shooter, the statement said.

The semi-automatic pistol believed to have been used was recovered from the scene, the sheriff's department said. It said both the shooter and the man who was shot were conscious when they were taken to Paulding County Hospital and later transferred to other hospitals.

Investigators are working with county prosecutors to determine what charges will be filed in the case, the sheriff's department said.