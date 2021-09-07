Ohio man arrested in Paulding County shooting

An Oakwood, Ohio, man has been arrested in the shooting early Monday outside an Oakwood bar, the Paulding County sheriff's department said today.

Charles W. Brown, 32, was charged with felonious assault and a misdemeanor, the sheriff's department said in a statement. It said he is being held in the county jail without bond.

The shooting victim, Dustin A. Dobbelaere, 37, of Defiance, Ohio, remains in Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, the statement said. The sheriff's department said it did not know Dobbelaere's condition.