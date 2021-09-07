The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, September 07, 2021 3:04 pm

    Severe storms expected this evening in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

    The Journal Gazette

    Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, with the best chances north of U.S. 24 between 5 and 11 p.m., the National Weather Service said today.

    The primary threat is damaging wind, although large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the weather service said.

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story