Tuesday, September 07, 2021 3:04 pm
Severe storms expected this evening in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
The Journal Gazette
Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, with the best chances north of U.S. 24 between 5 and 11 p.m., the National Weather Service said today.
The primary threat is damaging wind, although large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the weather service said.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story