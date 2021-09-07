Tuesday, September 07, 2021 1:05 pm
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana man
The Journal Gazette
A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing northwest Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.
Glen Luse, 81, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, state police said in the alert. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans, and was driving a John Deere Gator.
Luse is missing from Remington, Indiana, in White County northwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about Luse is asked to contact the White County Sheriff’s Department at 574-583-2251 or dial 911.
