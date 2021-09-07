Verbatim: American Sealants growing again near FWA

The following was released on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- American Sealants, Inc. is growing again. The manufacturer today announced plans are in motion to add up to 28 new jobs and invest up to $2.9 million in its Fort Wayne facility by the end of 2024.

Family-owned and -operated since its founding in Fort Wayne in 1987, American Sealants manufactures and packages adhesives and sealants for a variety of markets including construction, manufacturing, retail DIY applications, automotive aftermarket and many more. American Sealants has its own “ASI” brand but the company also private labels its products for a variety of companies across the world.

"We are excited to continue our growth in the Fort Wayne area," said Andrew Zaremba, vice president at American Sealants. "Most of our employees have roots here which is very important to us and at the same time Fort Wayne is a great place for new employees outside the area to call home."

American Sealants will remain in its current location at 9190 Yeager Dr., expanding the building and parking lot by 25,000 square feet. This added space will enable the company to add employees, manufacturing and warehouse space, and a state-of-the-art lab to support growth in its environmentally friendly adhesive and sealant product line. Construction is already underway; Zaremba hopes to begin using the additional space by Oct. 1.

The company, which currently employs 75 associates, will hire maintenance technicians, compounders, machine operators, material handlers and packagers beginning immediately. Interested applicants can learn more and apply at americansealantsinc.com/job-openings, by emailing asiinquiry@gmail.com, or by calling 260-399-5047.

American Sealants has grown rapidly in recent years. The company's most recent expansion was announced in 2015, when company leaders revealed plans to move into the 60,000-square-foot facility on Yeager Drive near Fort Wayne International Airport.

“Indiana continues to be a leader in manufacturing, with more than 9,000 manufacturing facilities and the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the nation,” said Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “We’re proud American Sealants has chosen to stay and grow in Indiana and look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth for years to come.”

Based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana, the IEDC committed to an investment in American Sealants of up to $90,000 in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment (HBI) tax credit program. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once investments are made. Fort Wayne City Council approved tax phase-ins for American Sealants' eligible real and personal (equipment) property investments. Northeast Indiana Works will provide the company with additional hiring and training assistance.

“American Sealants continues to be an important and successful business in our community,” Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said. “It’s our time in Fort Wayne to see additional growth and investments. The work being done by American Sealants and plans for new jobs sends a strong message that Fort Wayne is a great place for the advanced manufacturing sector.”