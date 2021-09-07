The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, September 07, 2021 10:00 am

    Fort Wayne City Clerk to run for State Treasurer

    NIKI KELLY | The Journal Gazette

    Republican Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling is expected to reveal this afternoon that she is launching a bid for State Treasurer, a source with knowledge of the announcement said.

    She will become the fourth Republican in the race. 

    Keesling was elected City Clerk in 2015 – taking over an office run by a Democrat accused in an electioneering scandal. 

    Her bio on the city's webpage says she has a bachelor's and master's degree in business administration. She previously was a chief financial officer at a private company and was a small business owner. 

    Keesling also once recorded a private conversation with Democrat Mayor Tom Henry – without his consent - over a parking dispute. 

    She joins three people already seeking the Treasurer post, which pays about $89,000 a year. Current Treasurer Kelly Mitchell is prohibited from seeking a third term. 

    The other candidates are: GOP strategist Pete Seat; Daniel Elliott, chair of the Morgan County Republican Party; and Suzie Jaworowski, state director for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in Indiana.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story