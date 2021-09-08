Health commissioner: SACS lacks authority on quarantine

The Southwest Allen County Schools board does not have the authority to create less stringent quarantine rules than the state, the county's highest public health official said today.

Dr. Matthew Sutter was reacting to the five-member board's decision Tuesday to maintain SACS' mask recommended policy and to adjust quarantine rules. In a 4-1 vote, the board agreed close contacts won't have to quarantine if both the exposed person and infected person were wearing masks.

"Since the quarantine rules are set at the state level, neither the local school boards nor local health departments have the authority to create less stringent rules than the state," Sutter said in a statement. "We are actively engaged in discussions on this issue and will continue to work toward consistency in following state requirements."

Board member Jennifer Couch opposed the decision, ignored Superintendent Park Ginder's recommendation for universal mask-wearing.

