Ambulance authority's executive director moves up retirement date

The executive director of the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has moved up his retirement from the organization, a day after the ambulance authority was heavily criticized by Fort Wayne City Council.

An automatic reply sent from Gary Booher's email Wednesday said he is retiring on Oct. 1 and will be on vacation and unavailable until then.

Booher's retirement was announced earlier this year with the effective date of Dec. 31.

In the spring, the ambulance authority board made an emergency declaration after its contractor, PatientCare EMS Solutions, had been out of compliance since August 2020 for unacceptably slow response times. Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, raised the issue because the ambulance authority did not alert City Council or the public about the emergency state.

The ambulance authority board fined PatientCare $575,000 as of July for its noncompliance. PatientCare is out of compliance each month medics arrive to 90% or less of top-priority emergencies in the 8 1/2-minute window specified in its contract.

City Council members showed concern Tuesday with the progress made on the paramedic and technician shortage that officials say has strained the organization. Officials had first updated City Council directly at a meeting six weeks earlier.

Booher has been the ambulance authority's executive director since 1989. The ambulance authority's website still listed Booher's retirement date as Dec. 31 on its homepage as of noon Wednesday.

