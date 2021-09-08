Indiana: 2,952 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 86 more deaths recently

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 2,952 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 889,362 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 14,258 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, which includes 86 deaths that occurred between Aug. 21 and Sept. 7 but were newly reported to the state, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 451 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 4,001,012 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,995,480 Tuesday, the statement said. It said 12,627,901 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

The state health department said it is deploying mobile clinics to Allen and DeKalb counties this week to provide testing and vaccinations. Hoosiers in the ZIP codes in which the clinics are located will receive a text message or email informing them of the locations and services offered, it said.

As of today, 6,301,543 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 3,160,508 first doses and 3,141,035 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.