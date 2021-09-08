Wednesday, September 08, 2021 6:27 am
Pedestrian killed in crash
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man hit by a pickup truck late Tuesday night.
Officers said they were called to South Anthony Boulevard and Lafayette Street about 11:30 p.m. and found the victim lying on the ground.
The man died at the scene of the crash, officials said.
Police believe the male driver of the pickup was traveling north on Lafayette at the time of the collision.
He was not hurt and is cooperating with police.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story