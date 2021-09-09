Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette With the Allen County Courthouse as a backdrop Wednesday, construction crews work high above Main Street on the STAR Financial Bank headquarters project. Previous Next Thursday, September 09, 2021 1:10 am No fear of heights here No fear of heights here Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story