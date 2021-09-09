Thursday, September 09, 2021 10:27 am
Gas-line work to restrict Fort Wayne roads
The Journal Gazette
Crescent Avenue between State Boulevard and Dodge Avenue, Decatur Road between Farwood Avenue and Hystone Drive and St Joe Road between Stellhorn Road and Dean Drive will have lane restrictions Friday while crews work on gas lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
