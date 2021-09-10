TRAA appoints board committee to serve as interim director

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority’s board appointed an executive committee of three board members to serve as interim director.

The executive committee was formed less than 72 hours after Gary Booher, the authority’s executive director for 32 years, unexpectedly left the organization.

Booher emailed the board after the heated Fort Wayne City Council meeting Tuesday to say he is moving his expected retirement date of Dec. 31 up to Oct. 1. He added that he would use paid time off for the rest of September.

Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey, who is also a board member, said Booher cited personal reasons for his early retirement. Lahey is on the executive committee, along with board members Rachel Guin, who is an attorney at Rothberg Logan Waraco LLP, and Brett Steffen, the board’s vice chairman and manager of Samaritan Helicopter Parkview Health System.

The board decided to look into hiring a consultant and obtaining legal counsel at future meetings. The board also approved meeting biweekly instead of once a month for at least the next few months.

The board’s next meeting will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the ambulance authority’s office at 525 Hayden St.

dfilchak@jg.net