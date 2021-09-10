Commissioners deny Bass Road gas-station rezoning request

Allen County commissioners denied a rezoning request today for a proposed gas station on Bass Road in Aboite Township.

Karnail Singh wants to place a Marathon station with four fueling spots, a canopy and a 3,300-square-foot convenience store at 6819 Bass Road. The request to change the zoning from residential to commercial was presented to the commissioners with a "do pass" recommendation from the Allen County Plan Commission.

Commissioner Nelson Peters, R-1st, is on the plan commission. Despite sitting in on plan commission meetings regarding the gas station, Peters said he was unsure whether he could support the request. He asked Michelle Wood, senior planner, whether she could shed some light on how a commercial zoning would be compatible with the residential zonings surrounding it.

Wood explained that she could share comments from the plan commission, but she was unable to provide her own insight. Six plan commission members voted in favor of the request because Singh was willing to adjust his plans to make it more compatible with the area.

Nelson abstained from the Aug. 19 plan commission vote because he would have the opportunity to vote as a county commissioner.

"Admittedly, I still don't have a great level of comfort with the whole thing, and I do recognize that the majority of the plan commission did vote in favor of it, but I'm still not sure I'm going to be able to do that," he said Friday.

Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Peters voted against approving the rezoning. Brown said after the meeting that the rezoning request can come back before commissioners in six months if significant changes are made.

