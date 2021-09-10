Rolling slowdown planned for I-469 section

A rolling slowdown is planned for a section of Interstate 469 on Sunday morning, the

Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

The rolling slowdown is scheduled to take place at 7 a.m. between mile marker 13.32 and 22.92, with the work happening at mile marker 18.12, INDOT said in a statement.

Indiana Michigan Power crews will be working on a fiber communication wire that stretches across all lanes of I-469 near Selma Drive, the statement said. In the event of inclement weather, the rolling slowdown will take place on Sept. 19.