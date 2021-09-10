Friday, September 10, 2021 12:54 pm
Ants acquire rights to Memphis power forward Bennie Boatwright
The Journal Gazette
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants have acquired the returning player rights of Bennie Boatwright from the Memphis Hustle and the Hustle's second-round pick in the 2021-22 G League Draft in exchange for the returning player rights of JaKeenan Gant and Naz Mitrou-Long and the Mad Ants' second-round pick in the draft.
Boatwright, a 6-10 power forward from USC, was part of the Indiana Pacers' Summer League roster in 2021. He averaged 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Hustle during the G League's 2021 single-site season in Orlando, Florida.
