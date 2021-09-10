Verbatim: Indiana reports 5,476 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health issued this news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 5,476 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 899,844 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 14,330 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, which includes 22 newly reported deaths. Another 453 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 4,025,971 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 4,013,398 on Thursday. A total of 12,745,374 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

The Indiana Department of Health is deploying mobile clinics to the following counties this week to provide testing and vaccinations: Allen, Cass, Elkhart, Franklin, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Marion, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Shelby, Tippecanoe and Wayne.

Vaccines also will be offered Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 8540 E. 16th St., Indianapolis. Free drive-through testing is also now available at the Perry County Armory, 3214 Tell St., Tell City.

Hoosiers in the ZIP codes in which the clinics are located will receive a text message or email informing them of the locations and services offered.

As of today, a total of 6,324,404 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,170,955 first doses and 3,153,449 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.