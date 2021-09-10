Parkview sees rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients at clinics

Parkview Health has seen a significant increase in hospitalizations and more patients at regional clinics because of COVID-19, the health system said Friday.

About 90% of COVID-positive hospitalizations at Parkview involve unvaccinated patients, Parkview said.

Emergency departments and walk-in clinics are experiencing longer-than-normal wait times. About one in five Parkview emergency department patients is COVID-positive, Parkview said.

"Amidst a nationwide shortage of healthcare workers, staffing is a critical resource and will limit capacity at all levels of care," Parkview said in a statement. "Therefore, proper utilization of healthcare resources is key to maintaining operations."

All individuals ages 12 and older can get free vaccines. Visit ourshot.in.gov for a list of vaccination sites.

In anticipation of the authorization of COVID-19 booster vaccines, Parkview Health said it is in the process of re-establishing the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation as a mass vaccination location for the community. Parkview said more information and details about hours of operation will be shared at a later date.

The Indiana Department of Health confirmed 5,476 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 899,844. To date, 14,330 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 453 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, 294 residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,458 cases. One death was reported in the county, bringing the total number of deaths to 735, the county health department said.

Parkview urged area residents to follow guidance from the CDC, including wearing face coverings in indoor public settings, social distancing and getting vaccinated.

Parkview is asking that people who think they have COVID symptoms or have been exposed to contact their healthcare providers to determine the next steps.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a free online Coronavirus Self-Checker Tool, which can help assess individual situations and determine whether patients should be tested and/or seek care.

